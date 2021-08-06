Borrow $97 Million for Blatstein Water Park in Atlantic City?

Last March, the un-elected Atlantic County Improvement Authority agreed to borrow $97 million to build a private water park next to the Showboat in Atlantic City. It will be owned by Bart Blatstein. Blatstein is a Philadelphia developer who owns Showboat in Atlantic City as a non-casino hotel. Blatstein also owns several projects in Philadelphia. Several years ago, he was unsuccessful in trying to revive the failing Ocean One Pier across the Boardwalk from Caesars in Atlantic City.