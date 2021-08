PULGA — The Dixie Fire grew moderately overnight Wednesday and by more than 5,000 acres during the day Thursday, while containment numbers have not changed for two days. The fire is now 226,421 acres with 23 percent containment, and 10,721 structures are still threatened. The fire, which started on July 13 near the Cresta Powerhouse off of Highway 70, has destroyed 42 structures and damaged five others, according to Cal Fire.