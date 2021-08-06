The Hidden Realms Of Drummer John McTigue III Revealed On Debut

Music writers wear out the word ‘eclectic’ because there aren’t any good synonyms for this inclusive quality, and it’s often worth noting when an album or an artist’s style is an amalgam of disparate influences rather than narrow variations on a common theme. But if I only got to use the word once a year, I’d reserve it for a project like John McTigue III’s It’s About Time. It’s all over the place, in remarkable ways, with elemental rock and roll sitting side by side with jazz fusion and contemporary composing for string quartet. It’s an anthology from one wildly active imagination, illuminating the surprising story and musical range of one of Nashville’s veteran sidemen.