National Night Out (NNO) 2021 is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, and we invite all of Boulder’s neighborhoods to take part and host a gathering in your neighborhood. NNO is an annual event that helps to build camaraderie and allows for meaningful conversations in a casual setting while bringing back a true sense of community. Even better, it provides a time to bring together police and neighbors under positive circumstances.