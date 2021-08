Film at Lincoln Center has announced the 32 films that will be featured during the 59th New York Film Festival. As previously announced, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the festival and Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers will close it out. NYFF59 runs September 24th through October 10th and passes are available. Making its world premiere, Coen’s Macbeth adaptation stars Denzel Washington in the titular role with Frances McDormand portraying Lady Macbeth. Coen’s take on the story of a would-be king and his lady’s amoral political turns, bottomless greed, and detrimental ambitions promises visual designs and aspect ratios found in...