Austin Doctors Urge People To Get Vaccinated As ICUs Fill With Younger And Pregnant COVID Patients

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere COVID-19 illnesses are sending unvaccinated pregnant women and younger people to local ICUs, doctors from Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin warned Friday. During a Facebook Live event, Dr. Jeny Ghartey, a maternal medical director, said she’s seeing an alarming rate of unvaccinated pregnant women with severe COVID illness. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to an ICU and need invasive machinery to help them breathe, she said. They're also more likely to die compared to nonpregnant women.

