Key returners: Ella Collier (Sr. MB), Emerson Aber (Jr. S), Alyx Danner (Jr. OH/DS), Dominae Jordan (Jr. OH/DS), Courtney Graham (So. MB/RS) Key newcomers: Macy Funk (Fr. MB) Season outlook: Head coach Jaime Maxey was to the point when asked on how she wanted the 2021 season to go for the Danes. She wants this team to be the first volleyball team in school history to make the state playoffs. It might not be as lofty a goal, with Memphis commit Ella Collier, Emerson Aber and Dominae Jordan returning with varsity experience under their belts. Jordan joined the 400 club with 412 kills last season, along with 390 digs. Collier added 125 kills and Aber collected 541 assists.