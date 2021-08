Climate minister Alok Sharma has admitted to driving a diesel car, just months before the COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow.The Cop26 president made the admission on BBC Newsnight on Monday, later saying he does not drive the vehicle “very much”.He defended himself by telling the broadcaster he takes public transport to and from work. “And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle,” he added.His comments come a week after his spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, said she did not “fancy” an electric car “just yet”.Elsewhere, Boris Johnson’s team has downplayed rumours of...