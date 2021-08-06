Kershaw ready for the fair

The country music artist, who has more than 25 top 40 singles, 11 top 10 singles, including two No.1 hits with “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life” will take the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, playing the classics and introducing new music.

LUCASVILLE — Multi-platinum selling artist Sammy Kershaw promises he won’t disappoint Friday as he takes the Scioto County Fair stage.

Kershaw, who has six gold and three platinum albums, and more than 70 million songs sold, said he is looking forward to seeing fans at the fair and performing all the hits.

“Because of COVID, we had to have a pause, but we are out on tour and ready to have a good time with everyone,” Kershaw said.

The country music artist, who has more than 25 top 40 singles, 11 top 10 singles, including two No.1 hits with “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life,” will take the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, playing the classics and introducing new music.

“We will be playing all the songs everyone knows,” Kershaw said. “We have released a few songs and plan to throw some of them in as well.”

While Kershaw looks forward to playing all the hits fans love, Kershaw shared his favorite song to perform is “Haunted Heart.”

“It’s just one of those songs that was well written and really speaks to me for some reason,” Kershaw said. “I don’t know what it is about it, but it’s my favorite song to perform.”

Kershaw shared he will also be performing one of his most recently released songs, “Evangeline.”

“We recorded it a few years ago and the guy that owned the old record label called up and said why don’t we put it out,” Kershaw said. “We put it out there and we will see what happens.”

With COVID-19 putting a pause on working in the recording studios and being on tour, Kershaw said he is ready to get back on the road and bring the music to the fans once again.

“We are vaccinated and ready to roll,” Kershaw said. “We just want everyone to have a good time and maybe forget about everything that is going on and just enjoy the music.”

Growing up in Kaplan, Louisiana, Kershaw was enthralled with the masters at an early age – names like Conway Twitty, Mel Street, and George Jones. In fact, as a teenager, Kershaw had developed such a reputation for his vocals – even then – that he was often called upon to open for those acts and others like them. Jones was so impressed with Kershaw that he frequently used him on his shows whenever he was playing in the region.

Kershaw claims the fans are the reason for his success and hopes they will enjoy the show Friday, especially when he plays his favorite song, “Haunted Heart.”

Kershaw gives credit for his success to the fans and said he plans to bring the classic American country music to the stage Friday night. “I have been doing this for more than 25 years,” Kershaw said. “The fans want to hear the hits and that’s what keeps them coming.”

While Kershaw remains busy touring, the country music artist has still been able to find family time by welcoming his sixth child in 2019.

“I’m a family guy and it has really been a blessing,” Kershaw said. “We have a big family and whenever we get together, it’s always a great time.”

Kershaw will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the Scioto County Fair are $10 daily.

“I’m looking forward to coming out and hope everyone has a good time,” Kershaw said. “I know I will.”

