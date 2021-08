It doesn’t feel like a big ask for a movie called Jungle Cruise to occasionally look like it takes place in an actual jungle on an actual river cruise. That seems like the bare minimum a movie called Jungle Cruise should provide. As a matter of fact, the old Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland occasionally pulled off a more convincing simulation of a river cruise through a jungle than this film inspired by it, and the ride’s technology dates back to Disneyland’s opening day in 1955. There are all kinds of elaborate effects in this film: Monsters, CGI jaguars, magical trees. And yet it never pulls off the simple illusion of its heroes floating down the middle of the Amazon. It always seems like everyone is standing on a set in a big green room.