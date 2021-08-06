Cancel
Texas State

Two Of ‘Texas Ten Most Wanted’ Captured – One In East Texas

By Jim Weaver
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two of Texas’ Most Wanted are back in custody according to the Texas Department of Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Leonard Dee Taylor was arrested on July 23 in Houston, and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Dakevian Beniot Scroggins was arrested on July 24 in Tyler. Taylor was caught due to a tip through Crime Stoppers and a reward of $3,000 will be paid to the tipster for providing information leading to his arrest.

KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

