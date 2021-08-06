Cancel
Arkansas State

Have You Driven On The Most Dangerous Road In Arkansas?

By Wes
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 4 days ago
We drive everywhere. To work to school, even for trips and errands, but how safe are the roads we drive on?. Did you know that the most dangerous road in Arkansas is Interstate 530? I 530 runs 47 miles from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. An accident occurred once every 4.2 miles. This puts it in the number one spot for the entire state. Interstate 30 in Arkansas is the second most dangerous in the state. Interstate 40 is in third place.

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

