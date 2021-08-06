Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite has removed hugging

By Alex Atkin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite has removed the recently released Bear Hug emote, released as part of the Rift Tour concert, due to the emote occasionally leaving players in a not safe for work position. Despite hugging hardly being a complex task, the offending Bear Hug emote, which was available in Fortnite’s in-game item...

Ariana Grande
#Epic Games#Bear Hug#V Bucks#Cuddly Cloudcruiser
