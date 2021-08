CARNEY, Mich. (WLUK) -- An employee was killed in a fire at a lumberyard in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Thursday. The Menominee County Sheriff's Office says it was called to Superior Cedar in Carney for a report of an equipment fire that had spread to unprocessed wood piles. Deputies accounted for all employees except one. That employee was found on the burning equipment. Crews would not rescue the employee because of the intense heat.