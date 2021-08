OXFORD — Like any good yin and yang, Ole Miss co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and D.J. Durkin don’t agree on what last year means. Durkin is leaving Ole Miss’ past in the past. He doesn’t think it’s productive to fixate on the fact that last year’s Rebels had the second-worst defense in college football by yards allowed per game and the 11th-worst by points allowed per game. Nor would he think it would be productive to look backwards if those worsts were bests. Good or bad, the past can be dangerous.