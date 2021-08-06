Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eddie Alvarez Will Be Only The 3rd American To Medal In The Summer And Winter Games

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Speedskater-turned-baseball infielder Eddie Alvarez is about to do what only two other Americans have ever accomplished — win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. At the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, the Cuban-American athlete won silver as part of the U.S. 5,000-meter relay team. Following Thursday's U.S. 7-2 victory in baseball over defending Olympic champions South Korea, he'll medal again when the U.S. faces Japan on Saturday. The only question is whether his new medal will be silver or gold.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Lauryn Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Games#Winter Olympics#Doping#Americans#Cuban#The Associated Press#Ap#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
Worlddailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: China wins 3rd diving medal of Tokyo Games

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. China has won its third gold medal in diving at the Tokyo Olympics. Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard. They finished with...
Swimming & SurfingSportsnet.ca

Oleksiak claims bronze in 200m freestyle for record sixth medal at Summer Games

Canada's most decorated summer Olympian doesn't have much time to rest and take it in. Penny Oleksiak swam into Canada's record books on Wednesday after winning a bronze in the women's 200-metre freestyle. Her sixth career medal is the most for any Canadian in the Summer Games, and ties her for tops overall with speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater/cyclist Clara Hughes.
Baseballarcamax.com

Eddy Alvarez set to make history after U.S. baseball advances to gold medal game

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Eddy Alvarez had his face buried in his hands. One by one, teammates came over to pat him on the back with a few words. Alvarez looked up, crying. The United States Olympic baseball team's starting second baseman had reason to celebrate. The Americans defeated South Korea, 7-2, at Yokohama Stadium to advance to the gold medal game against Japan on Saturday night. They'll play for the top spot on the podium for the first time since taking gold in 2000.
Baseballkslsports.com

Eddy Alvarez Sparks Early Run For Team USA In Win Over Israel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Team USA baseball got their Olympic run off to a great start as former SLCC star Eddy Alvarez sparked a run in their 8-1 win over Israel. Eddy Alvarez batted second in the lineup for Team USA. He struck out at his at-bat but he rolled after that point. In the third inning, Alvarez hit a double that also brought a runner home, scoring the first run for the United States of the game to give them a 1-0 lead.
MLBNew York Post

Eddy Alvarez, Tyler Austin help USA cruise to win in Olympic opener

Team USA flag bearer Eddy Alvarez wasn’t finished creating big moments at the Tokyo Olympics after the Opening Ceremony ended. Batting second and playing second base, Alvarez hit a pair of RBI doubles Friday as the U.S. baseball team opened play with an 8-1 win over Israel in Yokohama, Japan.
Topsfield, MAWicked Local

Young Boxford and Topsfield swimmers medal at Bay State Summer Games

Three local young swimmers won medals in the Bay State Summer Games Swim Meet the weekend of July 31 at Regis College. Boxford brothers Porter, 12, and West Mulgrew, 9, and their cousin Davis Paoli, 9, of Topsfield, swim together on the North Shore Sharks team year-round and with the Ferncroft swim team in the summer.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
SportsFrankfort Times

'Bittersweet' Alvarez accepts 2nd silver, this one in Summer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Eddy Alvarez had to be consoled — scolded, even — after his first silver medal. “My coach had to bring us together and make us snap out of it," he said. "He yelled at us. ... He basically said, ‘You know, you’re silver medalists.’ And that’s when it kind of hit me.”
SportsNew York Post

Eddy Alvarez set to collect historic medal for Team USA

No matter what the result is Saturday morning for the U.S. baseball team in the gold medal game against Japan, Eddy Alvarez will make history. Alvarez is assured to become just the third American to medal in both the Winter and Summer Olympics. An infielder on the baseball team, the 31-year-old Alvarez won a silver medal as a speed skater during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Now, after a 7-2 win over South Korea in the semifinals, Alvarez will at worst win another silver and join Eddie Eagan (bobsled in 1932, boxing in 1920) and Lauryn Williams (bobsled in 2014, track and field in 2004 and 2012) as Olympians who medaled in both seasons.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Summer and winter Utah Olympian has one medal, hopes for two

TOKYO, Japan. — Eddie Alvarez and his Team USA baseball team were defeated today in the quarterfinals by the home team, Japan. Alvarez spent years training in Kearns, Utah at The Utah Olympic Oval, home of US Speedskating, while winning his Olympic silver medal representing the United States in the sport of speed skating in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy