New Windows Office Insider Build 14326.20046(Current Channel) will save you from files that contain harmful data
Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14326.20046 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds multiple new features, including Application Guard that protects you from files that may contain harmful data. The new Office build will now open untrusted files in a secure container to make sure that these files are isolated from the rest of your data. Application Guard also allows you to use Save As to change the file type to a wide variety of options.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0