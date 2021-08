Following the release of Microsoft Edge 92 for PCs, Microsoft is now giving the same treatment to its mobile browser. This is a major update for Microsoft Edge for Android as it finally unifies the codebase with the PC version. Up until now, the stable version of Microsoft Edge for Android was stuck on Chromium 77. As you would expect, it lagged behind other Chromium browsers in terms of both features and performance. But that changes with Microsoft Edge 92, which, as the name implies, is based on Chromium 92.