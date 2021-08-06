Cassadee Pope Talks Her Career, “Say It First” & Future Plans

Having first come to considerable attention as the singer of Hey Monday, Cassadee Pope has had quite the career. After winning season 3 of The Voice – and being the first female to do so – her popularity hit incredible new heights and she’s enjoyed success and amassed a huge following on both sides of the Atlantic. She dropped her latest single “Say It First” last month and, with her new album ‘Strive’ out in the Fall, PopWrapped caught up with Cassadee to reflect on her time in the industry, to discover the artists she’s been most influenced and inspired by and to learn what she still hopes and wants to achieve in both her personal and professional life.