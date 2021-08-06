Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cassadee Pope Talks Her Career, “Say It First” & Future Plans

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving first come to considerable attention as the singer of Hey Monday, Cassadee Pope has had quite the career. After winning season 3 of The Voice – and being the first female to do so – her popularity hit incredible new heights and she’s enjoyed success and amassed a huge following on both sides of the Atlantic. She dropped her latest single “Say It First” last month and, with her new album ‘Strive’ out in the Fall, PopWrapped caught up with Cassadee to reflect on her time in the industry, to discover the artists she’s been most influenced and inspired by and to learn what she still hopes and wants to achieve in both her personal and professional life.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Bullying#New York City#Columbia Records#A R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex, Brandon Blackstock, No Longer Involved with Blake Shelton’s Management: Report

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. More recently, Blake Shelton’s longtime manager has almost entirely removed himself from the music scene. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Blackstock has put minimal effort into his management of Shelton’s career, consequentially the manager’s one remaining client.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right

Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Harrison Joins Daddy In Italy?

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) arrest has immediate implications. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) recently confirmed that he’s not Harrison Locke’s (Kellen Enriquez) biological father. So, on a legal basis, does Harrison become a ward of the court?. It’s fair to wonder in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy