Fully Vaccinated Texas A&M Students Could Win a Free Year of Tuition, Fees

By Frank Heinz
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M University says all students who provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be entered into a drawing to win a year of tuition and fees. The university announced the drawing Thursday afternoon for both graduate and undergraduate students who provide proof of vaccination. The drawing will be held on Oct. 15 and further details on the rules and how to provide proof will be forthcoming.

Related
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Hey UWEC and UW-Stout Students! If You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine, You Could Win Scholarships, Prizes

Are you a college student at UW-Eau Claire or UW-Stout? Well, hey! If you have your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re eligible for a slew of sweet prizes. The UW-System is starting “70 for 70,” a campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccination within student populations. From Aug. 2 to Oct. 15, at each campus, excluding UW-Madison, once 70% of students are vaccinated, a portion of 70 scholarships will be awarded.
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

College in Rock Hill surprises students with free tuition

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students, and most definitely their parents, are rejoicing after an announcement from Clinton College in Rock Hill. The 120-year-old college, which is a historically Black college and university, is saving students’ families a great deal of money. Clinton College President Lester McCorn made the announcement in...
Collegesjocoreport.com

Vaccine Requirements Issued As Some College Students Return To Campus

Some universities across the state have announced that they will be requiring the COVID vaccine for students returning to campus. UNC System public universities are not requiring, but encouraging, the vaccine. Some private schools, including Duke and Wake Forest, are requiring it. Wake Forest issued a warning letter to students...
Americus, GAwrbl.com

How to win a tuition-free semester at South Georgia Technical College

Americus, Ga. (WRBL) – Fall semester is rapidly approaching, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering one free semester to a student who enters their “Refer-a-Friend” drawing. Both new and returning students are eligible as long as they follow these steps. Refer a friend or family member to SGTC. Complete...
Florida StateWEAR

Florida colleges offer incentives for fully-vaccinated students, staff

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As COVID-19 cases climb across the state, some colleges are offering incentives for students and staff to get the vaccine. Vaccine incentives have been the latest trend among municipalities and colleges to encourage people to get vaccinated. Florida A&M University offered students prize and cash incentives. Dr....
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Kent State offering prizes, including free tuition, to encourage students to get COVID shot

Kent State University is trying to encourage students to get a COVID-19 vaccination and is offering prizes, including free tuition, to those who do. Beginning Aug. 2, all Kent State students who are vaccinated and register their vaccine information by visiting the University Health Services website will be eligible to win prizes in twice-weekly drawings. Students who registered previously are also eligible to win prizes. Drawings will go through Oct. 12.
CollegesPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Chance for free tuition, food, books, parking: USM rolls out COVID-19 vaccine incentives for students

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has announced a new incentive program to encourage students to obtain their COVID-19 vaccination. Through the program, fully vaccinated USM students will be eligible for incentives that will be offered over the course of the next 12 weeks. Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, through Friday, October 15, 2021, weekly drawings will be held for the following incentives.
Omaha, NEKETV.com

UNMC to hand out ID badge stickers to fully vaccinated students, staff

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center will start distributing ID badge stickers to fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff within the next three weeks. In an announcement emailed to employees and students Monday, UNMC cited clinical partners continuing to report that “many patients are asking about the...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Bishop State students could get CARES Act money to help with tuition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Students at Bishop State Community College could get up to $1,467 in grant money to help with tuition and fees for the Fall 2021 semester. Bishop State said in a news release it “has $5 million in CARES Act funding to help students get back on track with their education.”

