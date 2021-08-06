Fully Vaccinated Texas A&M Students Could Win a Free Year of Tuition, Fees
Texas A&M University says all students who provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be entered into a drawing to win a year of tuition and fees. The university announced the drawing Thursday afternoon for both graduate and undergraduate students who provide proof of vaccination. The drawing will be held on Oct. 15 and further details on the rules and how to provide proof will be forthcoming.www.nbcdfw.com
