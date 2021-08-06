Comprehensive civics education should lead with equity

America is at a critical turning point with COVID-19 and it is time to make hard decisions about the future of our nation. Big government is contemplating once again mandating mask use when there is no valid reason to continue this attempt to control peoples’ movement and freedom. People who have chosen to get vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Anyone who is not vaccinated or is at risk should continue to make their own choice to use a mask after assessing the risks. This is not a government choice. The government may inform its citizens of risks and educate but it should not be making health-related decisions.