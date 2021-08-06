Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Comprehensive civics education should lead with equity

By Arielle Jennings, Andrew Wilkes
thefulcrum.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennings is New England executive director for Generation Citizen, a national civics education nonprofit. Wilkes is the organization's senior director of policy and advocacy. Governments in roughly half of the country — specifically, 28 states — have passed or are considering state policy action related to critical race theory. So far, 11 bills have become law. Some states are linking critical race theory to a vision of civics education that discourages teaching about current events and bans student access to project-based civics, its proven effectiveness of this academic strategy. Despite half of the country contemplating the foregoing approaches to civics and history instruction, we think democracy education should move in the opposite direction.

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Higher Education#Race#Civic Society#New England#Generation Citizen#American#Action Civics#Civics Trust Fund#Policy Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Reading Eagle

Letter: Schools should teach equality, not equity

The ’s July 11 edition featured coverage of critical race theory on the state, county and local levels. Wilson School Board Vice President Stephanie Kocher was quoted as saying that the district’s equity policy is not about indoctrinating students but ensuring an equitable experience for all. She said: “As a...
nystateofpolitics.com

Special education providers across NY seek pay equity

Special education providers are in limbo on whether they will see an increase in funding this year. State funding for special education providers has always been decided outside the state budget, so there have been numerous years when funding for public schools has been increased, but special education schools saw their budget cut.
Daily Local News

Equity education addressed in West Chester schools

WEST GOSHEN—Superintendent Dr. Jim Scanlon’s final school board meeting prior to his retirement was anything but typical. Board meetings usually last less than an hour, with few disagreements. At Monday’s meeting, 26 residents passionately addressed equity education, with public comments, in the West Chester Area School District. Seventeen speakers concurred...
Daily Review & Sunday Review

BLaST IU 17, surrounding districts lead the way for science education

BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 was selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network, a cohort representing 19 regions across Pennsylvania with the goal of improving science teaching and learning for all students. The multi-year effort was launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and NextGenScience in June 2021.
weku.org

Lexington Business And Civic Leaders Hear About Fayette Education Foundation Plans

A group of business and civic leaders got an update on the Fayette Education Foundation Thursday. “The students, their families, educators, staff, volunteers, the community. We all make up this district,” said Fayette Education Foundation Director Carrie Boling. After initially coming to life some two decades ago, and following a...
marylandmatters.org

Education Advocates: Blueprint Board Must Have Members With Expertise in Race Equity

While our community still revels in the victory of overriding the governor’s veto of the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the fight for racial equity in our schools is far from over. With just days left in the application window for the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB), it is critical that the nominating committee prioritize race equity in the selection process of the board.
Inside Indiana Business

The Mind Trust to Use Grant for Educational Equity

INDIANAPOLIS - lndianapolis-based education nonprofit The Mind Trust has received a $200,000 grant from Glick Philanthropies to advance educational equity in Indianapolis. The Mind Trust recently launched its six-year Advancing Educational Equity strategic plan focusing on doubling the number of students within Indianapolis Public Schools who are academically proficient. “The...
Atlantic City Press

Civics education now a requirement for New Jersey middle schools

As the focus on STEM education deepened over the past decade, school officials began to shift focus away from civics. Now, a new law in New Jersey hopes to correct some of that with a mandate for middle schools. In fall 2022, middle school students in New Jersey will be...
EducationNorman Transcript

Letter: Leaders should walk a mile in educators' shoes

With the mutated Delta strain coronavirus spiking across unvaccinated Oklahoma, it’s time our wonderfully ignorant legislature and governor lent a hand. They callously voted to restrict schools, colleges and universities from requiring vaccinations (or masks for elementary schools) for students before they attended class. I think it’s time for them to come down from their Capitol office ivory towers and put themselves in the education trenches.
pagosasprings.com

Chicano selected as chief educational equity officer

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) announced today it will hire Dr. Roberto Montoya, of Race Forward— the largest racial justice organization in the country— to take on the new position of chief educational equity officer. “Dr. Montoya has deep DEI expertise and demonstrated skill in community and stakeholder...
thebusinesstimes.com

Economics should be an educational experience for every student

School bells ring and students return to classrooms. While some elements of the curriculum made headlines during the spring and summer, there’s been no mention of the need for economic education. But who needs economic education? Right?. Consider some of the numbers. According to the Experian Consumer Credit Review, consumer...
madison

Government should educate, not mandate -- Ricardo Cruz

America is at a critical turning point with COVID-19 and it is time to make hard decisions about the future of our nation. Big government is contemplating once again mandating mask use when there is no valid reason to continue this attempt to control peoples’ movement and freedom. People who have chosen to get vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Anyone who is not vaccinated or is at risk should continue to make their own choice to use a mask after assessing the risks. This is not a government choice. The government may inform its citizens of risks and educate but it should not be making health-related decisions.
Mirror

Private colleges should take lead on vaccinations

York College will require universal masking indoors for the fall semester until its campus population reaches a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate. York College students will also be required to submit proof that they were vaccinated before returning to campus. Unvaccinated students must provide a negative COVID-19 test dated no more than three days before their return to campus.
The Post and Courier

Teacher to Parent: Weakening grades is not a path to educational equity

I saw where South Carolina’s Richland District 2 in Columbia is looking at measures to ensure consistency in grading, in accordance with a larger national movement. What could it mean for schools?. The best place to start is Las Vegas, where the Clark County school district just approved similar measures,...
The Associated Press

Anchorage School Board passes educational equity policies

ANCHORAGE (AP) — The Anchorage School Board has voted to put in place policies aimed at ensuring educational equity across its schools. The first policy passed unanimously on Tuesday said the district will reject all forms of racism and that the board will work with the superintendent to change racist policies and procedures.
edsource.org

Special education funding should be more streamlined, report finds

To improve accountability and transparency in California’s special education system, funding should bypass local cost-sharing consortiums and go directly to school districts, according to a new report released Thursday. The report, compiled by researchers at the nonpartisan consulting firm West Ed, is the second of a two-part study of ways...
gwu.edu

PEER Partnership Expands Education Equity

The George Washington University Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration (TSPPA) co-launched the Postsecondary Equity & Economics Research (PEER) Project, an initiative that unites university economists and academics with higher education lawyers to support research promoting equity and accountability in higher education. TSPPPA, which is part of GW’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy