Comprehensive civics education should lead with equity
Jennings is New England executive director for Generation Citizen, a national civics education nonprofit. Wilkes is the organization's senior director of policy and advocacy. Governments in roughly half of the country — specifically, 28 states — have passed or are considering state policy action related to critical race theory. So far, 11 bills have become law. Some states are linking critical race theory to a vision of civics education that discourages teaching about current events and bans student access to project-based civics, its proven effectiveness of this academic strategy. Despite half of the country contemplating the foregoing approaches to civics and history instruction, we think democracy education should move in the opposite direction.thefulcrum.us
