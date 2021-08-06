Here Is Why Some Mainers May Have To Repay Their Unemployment

There are some big changes coming to how people dial a phone number with a New Hampshire 603 area code this fall and the change is for a good reason. The way we dial local calls has changed over the past 50 years. Until the mid-80s, you only had to dial the last four numbers of a phone number if it had the same first three numbers as you did. I remember when the change to seven-digit dialing happened, it took some getting used to when you were calling someone in the same town as you lived in. This fall you'll, when making local calls, you'll need to dial all ten numbers including the area code if your phone number has a 603 area code.