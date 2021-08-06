Cancel
Faegre Drinker, Cozen O'Connor Close Offices to Unvaccinated Personnel

By Justin Henry
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Philadelphia Am Law 100 firms advised employees this week that starting Aug. 9, they will only be allowed in the office after becoming fully vaccinated and can prove it with a CDC vaccine card. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Cozen O’Connor are the latest to join a growing...

www.law.com

