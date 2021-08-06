Faegre Drinker, Cozen O'Connor Close Offices to Unvaccinated Personnel

MEMORANDUM ORDER Plaintiff Northwell Health, Inc. (“Northwell”) is a large, New York-based healthcare provider that purchased all-risk commercial property insurance policies from defendants Lexington Insurance Company (“Lexington”) and Interstate Fire & Casualty Company (“Interstate”) (collectively, the “Insurers”). At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwell was inundated with new patients and burdened by increased cleaning costs. In response to state and local orders, Northwell stopped offering outpatient care services and performing elective procedures. Northwell sought reimbursement from the Insurers for its increased costs and business losses related to the pandemic, but after a six-month delay, the Insurers denied the claim. Northwell then sued the Insurers for breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Before the Court are Insurers’ motion to dismiss the Complaint for failure to state a claim and Northwell’s motion for partial summary judgment. For the reasons set forth below, the Court grants the motion to dismiss and denies the motion for partial summary judgment as moot. BACKGROUND I. Factual Background The following factual allegations, which are taken from the Complaint and its attached exhibits, are assumed true for purposes of the motion to dismiss. See R.M. Bacon, LLC v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., 959 F.3d 509, 512 (2d Cir. 2020). A. The Policies Northwell purchased from Lexington and Interstate two all-risks commercial property insurance policies effective from March 1, 2018 until March 1, 2021 (the “Policies”). Id. at.