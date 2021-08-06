The Last Of Us 2 Almost Had Farting Zombies

If recent rumors are to be believed, Naughty Dog is not only hard at work on a multiplayer expansion for their latest release, The Last of Us Part II, but are also working on something else entirely: a full-fledged remake of the original Last of Us video game. Expected to be rebuilt from the ground up, this remake is not your typical remaster or re-release, something that the original Last of Us already experienced on the PS4. That was merely an updated version of the PS3 release with higher resolution and increased frame rates. No, this remake is expected to come with all the bells and whistles introduced in The Last of Us Part II. From the upgraded Naughty Dog engine and incredible graphics update that comes with it, this Last of Us remake has the potential to re-ignite the passion for the first game.