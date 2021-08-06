Cancel
The Last Of Us 2 Almost Had Farting Zombies

By James Carr
Cover picture for the article

One of the infected enemies in "The Last of Us Part 2" was almost packing a lot more junk in its trunk. A developer at Naughty Dog posted some pre-alpha footage of the Shambler enemy from the game, revealing that the original versions of the Shamblers had explosive rear-ends. In the footage, the Shambler is seen to have a fleshy bottom that appears to pulsate while the enemy moves around. When Ellie kills it, the pustule on the infected creature's back erupts in an explosion of gas, looking like a particularly deadly fart.

