Robotics team connects STEM to community

Since winning second place State Champions, Mystery Machinery, one of the robotics teams from Fort Payne Middle School, has been busy. Their second place win at state was due in part to their innovation project, The Sore Be Gone, shoes that massage your feet as you walk. For the second year in a row, they won the Global Innovation Award nomination for their invention. They placed in the top 300 teams out of 35,000 teams worldwide. This made them eligible to compete in the Amazon International Invitational in June. Fort Payne Middle School has swept the innovation category for the previous four years. Team members included: Gavin Baumgartner, Blake Loudermilk, Sophia Al-Halaseh, Seanna Lance, Will Barksdale, Cade Groghan, Amy Maks, Nicole Rosales, and Grayson Hester.