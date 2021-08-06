Cancel
Engineering

Robotics team connects STEM to community

By Cinthia Rico
Times-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Payne High School Gigawatts FIRST Robotics Team held a robotics camp at the DeKalb County Public Library earlier this week, connecting with students in the community. Team Instructor Jamie McClung said the initiative was part of their outreach efforts in the community. “We’ve added in a new component...

