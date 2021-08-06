Cancel
Rainsville, AL

Rainsville to apply for grant to improve Wastewater Treatment

By Cinthia Rico
Times-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rainsville City Council held a public hearing Monday night discussing the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to aid in servicing the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Grant Consultant Terry Acuff of Community Consultants addressed the council stating the purpose for the hearing was due to the city’s adopted Citizen Participation Program that is designed to achieve improved communication, understanding and cooperation between citizens and city officials through a neighborhood community structure.

times-journal.com

