50% of U.S. population is fully vaccinated, White House says

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States has reached a vaccination milestone on Friday: 50% of the population, all ages, are now fully vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 data director confirmed. This comes as vaccinations against COVID-19 significantly ramped up in recent weeks. The data director, Cyrus Shahpar, also tweeted...

