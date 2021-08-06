Cancel
NFL

Jaguars are signing Tavon Austin

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTavon Austin‘s next stop will be in Jacksonville. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are signing the veteran wide receiver and kick returner to their 90-man roster. Austin spent time with the 49ers last summer, but landed on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players and...

