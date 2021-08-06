Cancel
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Fire Rescue: Tips to prevent college fires

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasco County Fire Rescue wants to remind students and parents when it comes to on and off-campus housing, it’s vital to have fire safety in mind as well as an escape plan. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, “arson is the second leading cause of campus fires, followed by cooking.” The USFA reports that in most cases when a fire is fatal, alcohol was involved.

