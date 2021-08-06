Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Flora Growth To Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call On August 19, 2021 After Market Close

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will host its first half 2021 earnings call via webcast on Thursday, August 19 th, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of its first half 2021 financial results.

During the webcast, management will deliver financial results, operational updates, and provide comments on recent growth and M&A initiatives announced in the period since the Company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 11 th, 2021. Following the presentation, Flora will offer analysts, media, and investors the opportunity to ask questions in a question-and-answer session.

Live Audio Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, August 19 th, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Online Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146246

Reply Dial-in:Canada/USA: 1-844-512-2921International Toll: 1-412-317-6671Replay Access Code: 13722364

Available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, until September 3 rd, 2021.

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company's website within approximately 24 hours. If any member of the investment community needs access to a phone dial-in, please email flora@cmwmedia.com and one will be provided.

Our latest investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005488/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Flgc#The Company#M A#Company#The Nasdaq Capital Market#About Flora Growth Corp#Floragrowthcorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofINGR stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,835. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Cablevision Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ('Cablevision Holding', 'CVH' or 'the Company')(BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ('Ps.' or 'P$') as of June 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Holds Higher Gains

The cotton market closed sharply higher Tuesday, as traders are awaiting Thursday’s WASDE, while also watching the tropical event down in the Gulf of Mexico. For the report, traders are anticipating a higher yielding crop from USDA. Texas is enjoying one of its highest good-to-excellent ratings in years. In fact, the nation’s crop is rated 18% above the ten-year average. Global exports are expected to slightly rise.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

VeriFone Holdings (PAY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

VeriFone Holdings (NYSE:PAY) Good day, and welcome to Paymentus' second-quarter earnings call. This call is being recorded. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for your questions, following management's prepared remarks. [Operator instructions] At this time, I would like to hand the call over...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. STRO stock traded...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PYC Therapeutics To Host Quarterly Investor Call On August 17 At 9 A.m. AWST | 11 A.m. AEST

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced it will host an investor call on August 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. AWST/ 11 a.m. AEST ( August 16, 9 p.m. U.S. ET / 6 p.m. U.S. PT) to discuss corporate and pipeline updates.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Conference Call On August 16, 2021

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)(" HempFusion" or the " Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 16, 2021 followed by an 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), conference call and webcast with a question-and-answer session.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TAOP Announces MoU To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines With Total Hash Rate Of 500GH/s

SHENZHEN, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "TAOP"), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announces that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Dennver Group Holdings Limited ("Dennver"), a British Virgin Islands company, to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq Grants Advaxis, Inc. An Extension To November 22, 2021, To Regain Compliance With The $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule And Complete Merger Transaction With Biosight, Ltd.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) ("Advaxis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products, announced that it has received a letter indicating that following the Company's hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), the Panel determined to grant the Company an extension through November 22, 2021, to comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule and complete its previously announced merger transaction with Biosight, Ltd. ("Biosight"). On July 6, 2021, Advaxis announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Biosight, a privately held, Israel-based pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend to be paid to its stockholders. The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on September 17, 2021 for stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Scores First-Half Earnings and Revenue Wins

The Lenzing Group reported a significant improvement in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MarketsTire Business

Pirelli first half earnings double as volumes grow

MILAN, Italy— Pirelli & C. S.p.A. has seen a strong rebound in first half sales and earnings, helped by a "decisive demand recovery" in its main geographical regions and the positive effects of its competitiveness plant. Earnings (EBITDA) for the first six months of the year rose 114% year-on-year to...
StocksFOXBusiness

AMC reports growth in earnings after the bell

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. Bruker stock...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Comments / 0

Community Policy