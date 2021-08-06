Flora Growth To Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call On August 19, 2021 After Market Close

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will host its first half 2021 earnings call via webcast on Thursday, August 19 th, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of its first half 2021 financial results.

During the webcast, management will deliver financial results, operational updates, and provide comments on recent growth and M&A initiatives announced in the period since the Company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 11 th, 2021. Following the presentation, Flora will offer analysts, media, and investors the opportunity to ask questions in a question-and-answer session.

Live Audio Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, August 19 th, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Online Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146246

Reply Dial-in:Canada/USA: 1-844-512-2921International Toll: 1-412-317-6671Replay Access Code: 13722364

Available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, until September 3 rd, 2021.

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company's website within approximately 24 hours. If any member of the investment community needs access to a phone dial-in, please email flora@cmwmedia.com and one will be provided.

Our latest investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

