Global Yacht Market Report 2021-2027 - Wave Of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGRThe Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
  • Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
  • Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
  • Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
  • Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
  • Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
  • Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
  • Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities
  • Competitive Scenario
  • European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
  • American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
  • Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
  • M&A Activity
  • Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)
  • Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Azimut Benetti ( Italy)
  • Baglietto s.p.a ( Italy)
  • Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH ( Germany)
  • BENETEAU ( France)
  • Brunswick Corporation ( USA)
  • Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited ( Hong Kong)
  • Christensen Shipyards Ltd. ( USA)
  • Dyna Craft Ltd. ( Taiwan)
  • Feadship ( The Netherlands)
  • Ferretti S.p.a ( Italy)
  • FIPA Group ( Italy)
  • Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany)
  • Blohm+Voss Shipyards ( Germany)
  • HanseYachts AG ( Germany)
  • Horizon Yacht Company ( Taiwan)
  • Kingship Marine Limited ( Hong Kong)
  • Oceanco ( The Netherlands)
  • Overmarine Group ( Italy)
  • Perini Navi S.p.a ( Italy)
  • Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)
  • Sanlorenzo S.p.a ( Italy)
  • Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd ( China)
  • Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. ( China)
  • Sunrise Yachts ( Turkey)
  • Sunseeker International (UK)
  • Trinity Yachts ( USA)
  • Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited ( China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
  • Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
  • Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
  • Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
  • Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts
  • Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
  • Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical
  • Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
  • Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
  • Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
  • Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
  • Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
  • Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
  • Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?
  • Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
  • Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
  • Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
  • Support Yachts Find Favor
  • Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
  • Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
  • Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
  • Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
  • Hybrid Propulsion Systems
  • Hydrofoils Technology
  • Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
  • Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
  • Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
  • Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
  • Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
  • Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
  • Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
  • Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
  • US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis
  • Environmental Regulations: An Overview
  • MARPOL Regulation 12A
  • The Annex VI of MARPOL
  • Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts
  • Ballast Water Convention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 214

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fmm10

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yacht-market-report-2021-2027---wave-of-innovations--novel-design-elements-entice-new-yacht-buyers-301350320.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

