How people go about parenting their children are, of course, personal choices, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have given fans pause today (July 27). The famous couple first met on the set of That 70's Show, and they been one of Hollywood's most solid marriages. The pair shares two children and have a life that they tend to keep away from the spotlight, but recent remarks about how they go about bathing have caused them to become trending topics across several platforms.