Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Alpha Kappa Alpha Promotes Good Health With Walgreens And Other Partners During Two-Day Chicago Pop-Up Health Events

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ® (AKA) traveled to the South Side of Chicago, the home of the organization's Corporate Office, for a two-day health event filled with COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, mammograms, HIV testing, and a blood drive. The events also served as the official kickoff to the organization's 69 th Boule Part II and 2021 Leadership Seminar, which was held virtually for members of the first Black Sorority.

Walgreens and CORE served as the official partners during the two-day event and administered 77 vaccinations and 50 COVID-19 tests, respectively. AKA's Mammography Mobile Unit provided free mammograms to 82 women while 63 HIV tests were administered by the South Side Help Center. The Community Blood Center also received blood donations from 19 residents.

"Coming home to Chicago was exciting, but more importantly, it was rewarding and embodied everything that we have stood for since 1908 - service. We were able to provide much-needed health services to our community," said Alpha Kappa Alpha International President & CEO Dr. Glenda Glover. "COVID-19 is still very real, and Black people, in particular, are behind the rest of the population in terms of receiving the vaccination. We are on a mission to change that statistic, and we are so proud that we have partners like Walgreens and CORE to help us in reversing the numbers. We aim to save at least one life through our service in the community. In Chicago, we can thankfully say we made a difference in the lives of hundreds through vaccinations, mammograms, and other health screenings."

AKA has traveled the country with Pop-Up Health Programs through the organization's international community service initiative. The events, held recently in Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri as well as the Mississippi Delta, have addressed the needs of underserved communities and provided access to vaccines, health services, and more.

"At Walgreens, we are committed to the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. That's why we were delighted to partner with Alpha Kappa Alpha once again, this time in Chicago - also our home, to aid in providing access to the vaccine to underserved communities right within their community," said Alethia Jackson, Vice President, Federal Government Relations and Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce at Walgreens. "Quality care and access to services is essential to living a healthy life. COVID-19 has affected Black and Brown communities in unimaginable ways. We are on a mission to ensure vaccinations are available for all."

The pop-up health events took place at Imani Village and at Jeffrey Plaza/Local Market, both located on the South Side of Chicago. Participating residents were treated to the sounds of DJ Mikal Clay as well as coffee, water, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It was the perfect beginning to our 69 th Boule, which was unfortunately put on hold last year due to the pandemic. So, we combined our Boule with our Leadership Conference for the first time virtually," said Dr. Glover. "What better way to commemorate what was an extraordinary year than with extraordinary service to the community. AKA is never deterred no matter what the circumstances are. The pandemic created a need for vaccines, and we combined that with other crucial health services that were free of charge to residents. It was truly a momentous occasion, and we are grateful for our partners that aided in being servants for our community."

Alpha Kappa Alpha's commitment to providing essential services to the community will continue on Saturday, August 21 when the Mammography Mobile Unit travels to Tulsa, OK.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of over 300,000 members in more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenda Glover Ph.D., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is often hailed as "America's premier Greek-letter organization for African-American women." Visit www.aka1908.com for more information.

About WalgreensWalgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About CORECORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, founder Sean Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. More than 10 years later, CORE continues to lead sustainable programs focused on four pillars: emergency relief, disaster preparedness, environmental resiliency and community building. The organization has expanded beyond Haiti to support communities in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. CORE has taken a leadership position in the COVID-19 response to provide free testing for high-risk individuals and vulnerable communities. For more information, visit www.coreresponse.org/COVID19 and follow CORE on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-kappa-alpha-promotes-good-health-with-walgreens-and-other-partners-during-two-day-chicago-pop-up-health-events-301350441.html

SOURCE Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Corporate Office#Black Sorority#Core#Aka#Mammography Mobile#Pop Up Health Programs#Ppe#Leadership Conference#Howard University#Greek#African American#Www Aka1908 Com#Walgreenswalgreens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Country
Germany
Related
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

'Service to All Mankind': Alpha Kappa Alpha UPO chapter helps community

Aug. 10—EDWARDSVILLE — Since its formation nearly a quarter of a century ago, the Upsilon Phi Omega (UPO) Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has worked to make a difference in Madison County, with impressive results. Community service is a priority for UPO, which was chartered Jan. 31,...
HealthSouth Florida Times

S. Dade Alphas earn nat’l health honors

Miami, Fla. – The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. recently received the fraternity’s highest honor for local efforts to educate adolescent males about health, family values and domestic violence prevention The Project Alpha Award recognizes chapters which set the benchmark for the fraternity’s health advocacy initiative through robust programming and measurable outcomes. The award was presented at the fraternity’s international general convention in Indianapolis, Ind. on July 17.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Lemonaid Health partners with Boots

LONDON — Lemonaid Health, a San Francisco-based online health care company, is expanding internationally with the launch of its services in the United Kingdom in partnership with Boots UK. Boots is the U.K.’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer and is part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) group. Lemonaid...
Educationthewestsidegazette.com

South Dade Alphas Win National Award for Health Education

A program which educates adolescent males in South Miami-Dade County about health, family values and domestic violence prevention recently received a national award for health advocacy from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. received the fraternity’s highest honor for local...
Collegescommunityvoiceks.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gives $1.6 Million to Black Colleges and Universities

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF), presented its third round of endowment funds in the amount of $1.6 million to 35 additional HBCUs as part of a four-year fundraising campaign led by AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover to help secure fiscal sustainability and success across all HBCUs.
Florida Statecommunitynewspapers.com

UnitedHealthcare makes donation of $100K to Feeding South Florida

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to five community-based organizations in Florida to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. Among those is Feeding South Florida, which will receive $100,000 to deliver medically tailored...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Public health offers safety advice during Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Things can change in an instant when it comes to Covid-19 and Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara County Public Health issued the following statement: "Given our very high local transmission rate of the virus in the community, we do strongly advise that all participants in the fiesta activities wear The post Public health offers safety advice during Old Spanish Days appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Promoting Health Equity in Chicago

Join the Chicago Sun-Times as we shine a light on how one local hospital’s community health improvement strategy also involves improving the economic health of the communities it serves. In 2016, Rush University Medical Center become the nation’s first health system to name health inequities as the most pressing health...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy