Insights On The Medical Polyoxymethylene Global Market To 2028 - Emerging Applications In Tissue Engineering Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical polyoxymethylene market was valued at US$ 61,542.14 thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88,482.56 thousand by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2019 to 2028.Polyoxymethylene (POM) is a high-performance engineered thermoplastic, which is traditionally produced through ring opening polymerization of formaldehyde and is mainly supplied in the form of pellets. POM resins are produced by the process of polymerization of formaldehyde so as to provide the homopolymers and copolymers by deploying the other monomers. They are known for its several constructive and mechanical properties which makes them a suitable material to replace metal in production of several medical devices. POM is known to provide metal-like machining properties along with thermal and dimensional stability, ultra-high modulus, enhanced strength, hardness and rigidness, minimal friction coefficient and gas/vapor permeability, dielectric strength, and better retention characteristics at elevated temperature. All such properties make it an ideal material to be used in production of several medical devices and equipment such as dialysis machines, handles for instrument, pharmaceutical closure, inhalers, insulin pens and other such application areas. The growth of the market is strongly driven by advancements in technology along with growth of medical device industry. Rapid urbanization, coupled with economic growth and rise in incidence of chronic ailments and diseases, is further stimulating the demand for medical polyoxymethylene.Based on application, the medical polyoxymethylene market is categorized into dialysis machine, handles for surgical instruments, inhalers, insulin pen, and others. The inhalers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Polyacetal or polyoxymethylene (POM) is formaldehyde-based and semi-crystalline form of thermoplastics, with characteristics such as better strength and rigidity and firmness, along with moldability, enhanced mechanical properties, and abrasion, fatigue, and chemical resistance. Owing to all these properties, it is significantly used as a construction material and in designing medical equipment. The cumulative scope of characteristics possessed by such thermoplastics makes them ideal to be used across diversified application bases including dry powder inhalers and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). With the surge in demand for inhalers, the market for medical polyoxymethylene (POM) is expected to grow. Further, manufacturers such as Vaneflon NV are involved in the production and supply of polyacetal for medical applications such as metered dose inhalers.In terms of region, the medical polyoxymethylene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global medical polyoxymethylene market. The growth of the medical polyoxymethylene market in this region is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial base along with presence of prominent manufactures significantly contributing to the market growth. Growth of medical sector in the developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the medical polyoxymethylene market in Asia Pacific. Further, rapid urbanization, along with rise in incidence of chronic diseases, is also favoring the market growth in the region. The easy accessibility and availability of raw materials, coupled with cheap labor and low production cost, is yet another factor driving the market in the region.The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns, and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are hampering the activities in the chemical & materials industry, which are restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry.BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Ensinger; Inventro Polymers; Kolon Plastics; Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd; LG Chem; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; and Polyplastics Co., Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global medical polyoxymethylene market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Medical POM Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Instances of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)5.1.2 Expanding use of Medical POM in Diversified Application Bases5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Use of Thermoplastics and Competition from Traditional Materials5.3 Market Opportunities:5.3.1 Emerging Applications in Tissue Engineering5.4 Future Trends:5.4.1 Significant Research on POM and Diversified Applications of POM in Medical Industry5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Medical Polyoxymethylene - Global Market Analysis6.1 Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Overview6.2 Medical Polyoxymethylene Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Analysis - by Application7.1 Overview7.2 Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, by Application (2019 and 2028)7.3 Dialysis Machine7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Dialysis Machine: Medical Polyoxymethylene Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)7.4 Handles for Surgical Instruments7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Handles for Surgical Instruments: Medical Polyoxymethylene Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)7.5 Inhalers7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Inhalers: Medical Polyoxymethylene Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)7.6 Insulin Pen7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Insulin Pen: Medical Polyoxymethylene Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Others: Medical Polyoxymethylene Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand) 8. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical POM Market8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Polyoxymethylene Market8.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic8.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic8.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic8.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic8.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 9. Medical POM Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Company Profiles10.1 BASF SE10.1.1 Key Facts10.1.2 Business Description10.1.3 Products and Services10.1.4 Financial Overview10.1.5 SWOT Analysis10.1.6 Key Developments10.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.10.2.1 Key Facts10.2.2 Business Description10.2.3 Products and Services10.2.4 Financial Overview10.2.5 SWOT Analysis10.2.6 Key Developments10.3 Ensinger10.3.1 Key Facts10.3.2 Business Description10.3.3 Products and Services10.3.4 Financial Overview10.3.5 SWOT Analysis10.3.6 Key Developments10.4 Inventro Polymers10.4.1 Key Facts10.4.2 Business Description10.4.3 Products and Services10.4.4 Financial Overview10.4.5 SWOT Analysis10.4.6 Key Developments10.5 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.10.5.1 Key Facts10.5.2 Business Description10.5.3 Products and Services10.5.4 Financial Overview10.5.5 SWOT Analysis10.5.6 Key Developments10.6 LG Chem10.6.1 Key Facts10.6.2 Business Description10.6.3 Products and Services10.6.4 Financial Overview10.6.5 SWOT Analysis10.6.6 Key Developments10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation10.7.1 Key Facts10.7.2 Business Description10.7.3 Products and Services10.7.4 Financial Overview10.7.5 SWOT Analysis10.7.6 Key Developments10.8 Polyplastics Co., Ltd.10.8.1 Key Facts10.8.2 Business Description10.8.3 Products and Services10.8.4 Financial Overview10.8.5 SWOT Analysis10.8.6 Key Developments10.9 Celanese Corporation10.9.1 Key Facts10.9.2 Business Description10.9.3 Products and Services10.9.4 Financial Overview10.9.5 SWOT Analysis10.9.6 Key Developments10.10 Kolon Plastics10.10.1 Key Facts10.10.2 Business Description10.10.3 Products and Services10.10.4 Financial Overview10.10.5 SWOT Analysis10.10.6 Key Developments 11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13f11y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-medical-polyoxymethylene-global-market-to-2028---emerging-applications-in-tissue-engineering-presents-opportunities-301350309.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

