Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HTI Plastics Hires Ryan Lund As Marketing Coordinator.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HTI Plastics is proud to announce the addition of Ryan Lund, as Marketing Coordinator. Ryan brings fifteen years of experience in the print and digital marketing industry including graphic design, brand management, web development, and business development."We look forward to having Ryan bring his marketing experience and creativity to all three companies within PCE, Inc., by enhancing our websites visually, and technically, along with enhancing all print materials, among other projects, said Director of Sales and Marketing, John Eby. "The goal is to enable our current customers and future customers to have the best experience possible when learning about our services we offer through our websites, and printed sales/information materials."

A graduate of Peru State College, Ryan brings with him a wealth of experience in graphic design, branding, and in digital marketing initiatives. He will work in these areas, while assisting in generating leads and providing support for the sales staff for all three plastics companies within PCE, Inc., Apex Plastics, HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICSSince 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

ABOUT PCE Inc.PCE, Inc., founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hti-plastics-hires-ryan-lund-as-marketing-coordinator-301350445.html

SOURCE HTI Plastics

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hti#Plastics Industry#Hti Plastics#Lincoln#Pce Inc#Sales And Marketing#Peru State College#Apex Plastics#Lincoln Plastics#Pce Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessaithority.com

Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci As CEO To Drive Company Success In Accelerated Data Analytics

Kondo Brings Exceptional Track Record of Revenue Growth at Appen, OpsPanda, and Replicon; Founder, Todd Mostak, Becomes Chief Technical Officer. OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced that Jon Kondo, a tech industry leader with over 30 years of general management, sales and marketing experience, has joined the company as chief executive officer. Working alongside OmniSci co-founder and former CEO Todd Mostak, who becomes chief technical officer, Kondo will lead the company into its next phase of growth as an innovator in making big data analytics instant and effortless.
Businessaithority.com

Scott Hebert Appointed CEO of SYSPRO USA

Hebert to drive increased US market share, growth of regional Channel footprint, and enhancement of US customer experience and journey. SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Hebert as CEO of SYSPRO USA. Scott joined SYSPRO USA in 2020 as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 25 years of experience in building successful sales and business strategies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Townsquare To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OvaryIt Attracts Industry Leaders To Board Of Advisors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OvaryIt Holdings, Inc., a women's telehealth company, announces their advisory board as they continue to expand services to additional states. OvaryIt uses its proprietary rules-based engine with layered machine learning to help patients find the hormonal or non-hormonal contraceptive they're most likely to tolerate.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capstone Connected Smart Mirror Update By CEO

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast during which Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wallach will provide the status of its smart mirror campaign.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna As New Senior Vice President Of Retail And Licensing

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the appointment of Kimberly Manna as Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing. In her new role, Manna will draw on more than three decades of experience in the retail industry, including work with companies such as Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers, to drive brand exposure and customer reach through engaging partnerships and various licensing opportunities. Manna will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

ZOI Agency Is Hiring A Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY

ZOÏ Agency, a boutique Public Relations agency, is seeking a Public Relations Coordinator for our New York office. Our ideal candidate is someone with minimum 1-2 years PR experience who is passionate about pursuing a career in the fashion, design and beauty PR industry. As a Public Relations Coordinator, you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hunter Street Partners Names Former General Mills CIO And Treasurer Marie Pillai As A Senior Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners (" Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce that Marie Pillai has joined Hunter Street Partners as a Senior Advisor. Ms. Pillai, who most recently served as General Mills' Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer before retiring in 2019, is a valuable addition to the firm's expanded Senior Advisor team, which provides guidance and insights to further the growth of Hunter Street.
BusinessTimes Union

Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for commercial, industrial, medical and military markets, today announced it has entered into a sales agreement with Matrix Design Technology (Matrix DT), a regional manufacturer’s representative firm that specializes in high technology, electronic components and systems.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DemandTec By Acoustic Appoints Todd Michaud As CEO

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic has a long and distinguished track record of innovation across its unified price, promotion, and markdown optimization platform. Through its trading partner collaboration program, DemandTec has established itself as essential to the process of connecting and synchronizing data across retailers and CPG brands. In its latest move, DemandTec today announced the appointment of Todd P. Michaud as its new CEO to accelerate the organization's growth and market leadership.
Businesssgbonline.com

Aqualung Hires Director, Go-To-Market, North America

Aqualung announced it has hired Kendall Brandau as director, Go-To-Market, North America. Brandau’s role as a member of its North American management team will be to coordinate the planning, development and implementation of Aqualung’s go-to-market activities, including brand communications, new product introductions and category merchandising to drive consumer awareness and demand in the region.
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

Louisville beverage developer Flavorman appoints COO/CSO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company’s milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022. “We are honored to welcome Scott...
Marietta, GALodging

Boston Trade Interior Solutions Acquired Assets of Design Environments Corporation

BLOOMINGDALE, Illinois, and MARIETTA, Georgia— Boston Trade Interior Solutions, an interior design, procurement, and project management provider for hospitality, and its partner Blackford Capital, has acquired the assets of Design Environments Corporation, an interior design and interior architecture firm serving single and multi-family developments, collegiate housing, and continuing care retirement communities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Richardson Wealth Adds Top Talent to Communications and Marketing Teams

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today the Communications Team and Marketing Team have been strategically broadened to include industry professionals possessing critical skills for brand promotion and development in multiple media formats. Recently onboarded, this roster of top talent includes a Vice-President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy