Exercise and a healthy diet are important for both men and women when it comes to living a healthy life, but both food and physical activity have different effects on men and women. This is because certain illnesses and diseases are more prevalent and have different effects on the different genders. Men may need more of one thing, while women will need more of another. Women also tend to live longer than men, but certain diseases are more prevalent in women. Here’s how nutrition and physical activity relate specifically to women’s health.