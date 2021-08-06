Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat officially re-sign Duncan Robinson to five-year, $90 million deal

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFQSl_0bK5JMn900
Duncan Robinson Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat have officially re-signed sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, the team announced Friday in a press release. The five-year, $90M deal, which reportedly includes an early termination option after the fourth year, was one of the first agreements reached during the free agent period on Monday.

“Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” team president Pat Riley said in a statement. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”

Robinson, 27, has been a full-time starter for the Heat over the last two seasons, averaging 13.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 1.6 APG with an impressive .454/.427/.878 shooting line in 145 games (30.5 MPG) during that time. Miami made him a restricted free agent prior to the start of free agency by extending him a $4.7M qualifying offer.

If the Heat had used cap room this summer, it would have made sense for them to keep Robinson’s small cap hold on their books while they used up all their space, then go over the cap to finalize his deal. However, the club will operate over the cap instead, having agreed to acquire Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade rather than signing him with cap room. As such, there was no reason not to complete Robinson’s contract right away when the moratorium lifted Friday.

That Lowry deal is not yet official, as the Heat and the Raptors have spent much of the week negotiating the terms of the sign-and-trade, but it should just be a matter of time before the two teams figure it out and make an announcement.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Duncan Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson ink new deals, per report

Kyle Lowry will join the Miami Heat on a three-year deal worth $90 million through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While full terms on the deal are not yet available, Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Raptors may receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal. Miami had attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Grading the Miami Heat’s 2021 NBA offseason moves

After coming off an NBA Finals appearance during the 2019-20 season, the Miami Heat were hoping to have similar success last season. However, things did not go according to plan as the Heat were swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is a Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade easier in theory than reality?

Q: Is it possible to sign-and-trade Duncan Robinson for the draft ? With rumors that a couple of teams might be willing to offer $80 million over four years I think that’s not smart for us to match. However, we can’t lose him for nothing. So would it be possible to make a deal where we can get a pick in the draft or is that not how restricted free agency works ? — Ben. A: That is not how it ...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Heat extend qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, three others

The Heat have extended qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, making the quartet restricted free agents, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald tweets. The QOs for Robinson and Nunn are worth $4.736M apiece, while Vincent’s QO is $1.67M. Strus was on a two-way deal....
NBANew York Post

Heat’s Duncan Robinson makes NBA history with free agency contract

Duncan Robinson just made history with his new contract. The Miami Heat and Robinson agreed on a reported five-year, $90 million contract on Friday, making him the highest-paid undrafted player ever. The NBA free agency deal includes a player option after the fourth year in his contract. Robinson was the...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Kyle Lowry signs with Miami Heat, Robinson re-signs

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have agreed to a sign-and-trade for point guard Kyle Lowry. His new deal is worth a reported $90 million over three years. This is the second big move the Heat have made after the opening of free agency, after signing Jimmy Butler to a max contract.
NBAchatsports.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Duncan Robinson sign huge contract extensions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat reacts after hitting a basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 reasons to love the Duncan Robinson extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 06: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on March 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NBAUSA Today

Duncan Robinson signs biggest NBA contract ever for an undrafted player

Now this is a feel-good story. Remember the days when Duncan Robinson was but a fledgling, undrafted player in the NBA, signing two-way deals and getting quick stints on the court? While that seems like an eternity ago, given how he’s become a prominent sharpshooter from deep for the Miami Heat, now the emerging star is becoming a household name — and getting paid like one.
NBAMiami Herald

Duncan Robinson reacts to new deal, details how he ended up back with Heat in free agency

Duncan Robinson knew what he wanted from free agency. “A perfect outcome for me was returning to Miami on a deal that we really felt comfortable with,” Robinson said during this week’s podcast episode of “The Long Shot with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid.” “So in that regard, it was always going to be Miami first. Let’s try to make something with Miami work and then we’ll go from there.”
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Duncan Robinson explains why he had to prioritize re-signing with Miami Heat before exploring other options

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently opened up about his decision to re-sign with the team in free agency. “It was always going to be Miami first, ‘Let’s try to make something with Miami work, and then we’ll go from there,'” Robinson said during a recent episode of his podcast. “It became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.”
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Pat Riley heaps enormous praise upon Duncan Robinson as Miami Heat announce his re-signing

Miami Heat president Pat Riley had a lot of good things to say about sharpshooter Duncan Robinson when the team officially announced his new deal on Friday. “Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” said Riley. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Warriors agree to two-way contract with Chiozza

The Warriors and free-agent point guard Chris Chiozza have agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night, citing sources. Wojnarowski later reported, citing sources, that Chiozza will get a two-way contract from the Warriors. Chiozza confirmed that he is joining the Warriors with this tweet:. With a...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Free agents the Miami Heat should target to complete their roster

The Miami Heat have made three additions — snagging Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris — to their roster, retained trade deadline acquisition Victor Oladipo as well as re-signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Miami also extended star guard Jimmy Butler to...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Hornets reportedly eyeing Lauri Markkanen

The Pelicans have displayed interest in restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen, sources tell veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. As Stein notes, New Orleans just generated a trade exception worth more than $17M in the team’s three-way trade that sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to Memphis. That newly-created exception could be used to accommodate a contract worth more than the mid-level for Markkanen.
NBACBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: How offseason moves impact values including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker

Analyzing the NBA offseason, in particular player movement, is key to getting a leg up on the competition heading into Fantasy drafts. Looking at teams on paper and accurately predicting how the players will mesh -- who will thrive and who won't -- can sometimes be an exercise in futility. But the melding of research and guesswork is all part of the fun of playing Fantasy sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy