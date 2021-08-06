Drunk Driver Kills Their Passenger While Trying to Evade Police in Barron County

Friday August 6th, 2021 - One person is dead after a drunk driver tried to evade police in Barron County. On Friday, at about 12:15am, a Barron County Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy O near Hwy 8, just east of Barron. The deputy believed the subject to be under the influence and had them step out of the car. Before they started the field sobriety test the subject stated they needed something from the car. The deputy told them not to go back to the car. The driver continued to the car anyway, the deputy then grabbed the subject and a struggle ensued. The driver got loose and reached in the door of the car. The deputy took cover and ordered the subject back out of the car. The subject and passenger in the vehicle refused, started the car, and took off. A short chase ensued for about seven miles before the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.