San Francisco, CA

COVID Tracker: The summer of our discontent

By Mark Rabine
Mission Local
Mission Local
 5 days ago
Good Morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid 19 data dump. We were expecting a carefree summer of travel and partying. So far we’ve gotten fog, fires and plenty of frustration. New York Times columnist, and SF resident, Ezra Klein, expresses what many of us must be feeling.

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

