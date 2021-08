Katie Cole’s journey from Melbourne, Australia to Los Angeles to Nashville has been fueled by perseverance, talent and definitely some sheer luck. Having posted a list of “dream producers” she’d love to work with on her website, one of her top three actually saw it, listened to her music and invited her out to Los Angeles to record. Katie’s been playing gigs since she was 16, she’s been writing and recording in Nashville for the last five years and when alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins are out on the road, you’ll find Katie singing and playing keyboards and guitar in the band. She just released, “River Flow”, the first single from her forthcoming album Rivers and Roads.