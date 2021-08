The most common type of mail could take two extra days to arrive in Maine this fall as the U.S. Postal Service moves to cut costs by lowering delivery standards. The changes, part of a 10-year plan released by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier this year, include allowing up to five days for delivery of First-Class domestic letters — the most common type of mail — instead of three days. That slowdown will have the greatest effects in outlying parts of the lower 48 states, including much of the West Coast, parts of Florida and Texas and most of Maine, several analyses suggest.