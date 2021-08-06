Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Starring Roles on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Costner turned to social media to react after the news broke that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star in a new Yellowstone spinoff series. McGraw and Hill announced in dual social media posts on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that they have been cast to star in a Yellowstone prequel series titled 1883. The show follows Dutton family patriarch James (McGraw) and matriarch Margaret (Hill) and their family as they head West on an arduous journey from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the runaway hit show on Paramount+.

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Ryan Bingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cable Television#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, August 8?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We do have a handful of different things to talk through within this piece. We’ll get into that, and of course look towards whatever the future will hold here. We know that there is probably no cable show with a larger...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

1883: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel

Because rugged cowboys are timeless, and there seems to be no end to stories about them, the folks responsible for the massive hit TV show Yellowstone have come up with a prequel show that will tell some of the Dutton family history. The new show is titled 1883, and it was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fans are already chomping at the bit -- pun intended -- for the new show.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw surprise fans with major news

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country music's power couple - and now they are set to bring their star status to the small screen. The couple, who have been married since 1996, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news with fans. Faith and Tim have...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shows Off ‘Western Bathroom Wear’ in Glowing Neon Pic

What do you do when your parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and they’re about to star in Yellowstone: 1883? Break out the ‘Western bathroom wear!’. As many an Outsider knows, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have been together for a lifetime. The couple married in 1996, and have three children together – all daughters! The youngest is Audrey, with Maggie in the middle and Gracie, now 24, as their eldest.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Kelly Reilly: Celebrating the Beth Dutton Star’s Most Unforgettable ‘Yellowstone’ Moments

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly turns 44 today, and she’s doing better than ever. Between “Yellowstone” and her recent movie “Eight for Silver,” she’s at the peak of her powers as an actress. And the British-born Reilly has “Yellowstone” fans rooting for her to come swaggering back into their lives as Beth Dutton, the fan favorite character from Taylor Sheridan’s hit show.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

'Yellowstone' Fans’ Hearts “Skipped a Beat” After Instagram Sparks Season 4 Questions

In Paramount’s hit drama Yellowstone, a promise is a promise, and no one exemplifies that more than John Dutton (Kevin Costner) himself. With fall just around the corner, fans are waiting to hear when season 4 of Yellowstone will finally premiere. After all, it’s been almost a year since season 3 wrapped up. Understandably, when the show’s official Instagram page posted a nine-second clip of John this week, folks immediately perked up and thought they were getting a glimpse of the new season.
MusicPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

"7500 OBO" isn't Tim McGraw's first song to tell a story of love lost through the lens of a car. Plenty of vehicles zip in and out of his discography: the cabriolet bringing him back to what might have been in "Red Ragtop," the car that carries his love down an indifferent highway in "Highway Don't Care," the one that's nothing but radio sing-a-longs and an appreciation for what is in "Shotgun Rider."
MusicCMT

Tim McGraw Sells a Truck To Move Past Heartbreak in “7500 OBO”

“7500 OBO” is the latest track released by Tim McGraw from his 2020-released album Here on Earth. On the soulful pop-country track, the icon sings, “Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her…”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Tim McGraw releasing first music video since 2018

Three-time Grammy winner and superstar Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his critically acclaimed album Here On Earth which was released last summer via Big Machine Records. The video will premiere on YouTube this Friday, August 13th at 6 pm ET with a YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty starring McGraw and the video’s two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy