Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha officials preach safety in school zones as academic year approaches

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — School beings Monday in Kanawha County and officials want motorists to slow down and follow the law around school buses.Members of local law enforcement in the county, Kanawha County Schools officials and transportation staff held a press conference on Friday in front of Cross Lanes Elementary School to remind community members to slow down as school begins.“Do not pass a school bus, please do not speed in a school zone,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said. “These are kids and you know how kids are. They do not always pay attention and they are going to walk out in traffic.“That’s why we have school zones at 15 mph and the flashing lights on the bus.”Brett Fraley, Executive Director of Transportation for Kanawha County Schools told 580-WCHS in Charleston that there were 39 illegal passes of a school bus in the past year. Violation of laws in school zones and school buses can be a $500 fine for the first offense and six points off of a driver’s license.Kanawha County Schools officials said they share a video with law enforcement if a violation occurs. All officials need is a vehicle tag for someone to be summoned to court.“The bus is 40 feet long, it’s yellow and has red lights and yellow lights. When you see a school bus, be alert. When they activate their lights, please stop,” Fraley said.Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said there will be extra law enforcement out near schools during the first week back.“We will have patrol cars throughout the county at different schools along with the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. We will have our blue lights, the ambulance red lights on in school zones, to make sure everyone realizes and remembers that the school year is starting,” he said.Fraley and other transportation officials showed off new and current safety features of buses following the press event. Most buses are equipped with an extended stop arm, predictive stop arm, illuminated stop, and a wingman breaking system which is an automatic braking system.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 17 million stop-arm violations occur each school year across the U.S.

