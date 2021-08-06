Graduating ROTC cadet makes history as NSU’s first female to commission as Armor branch officer

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Meya Morse was commissioned Friday, Aug. 5 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and is NSU’s first female cadet to be selected to serve on active duty in the Army’s Armor branch. Morse is a native of Morgan City and completed a bachelor’s degree at the close of NSU’s summer session in computer information systems with a concentration in web development and a minor in military science.