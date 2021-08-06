Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Graduating ROTC cadet makes history as NSU’s first female to commission as Armor branch officer

By Leah Jackson
Natchitoches Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Meya Morse was commissioned Friday, Aug. 5 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and is NSU’s first female cadet to be selected to serve on active duty in the Army’s Armor branch. Morse is a native of Morgan City and completed a bachelor’s degree at the close of NSU’s summer session in computer information systems with a concentration in web development and a minor in military science.

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Morgan City, LA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Morgan City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#Armor Branch#Cadets#Rotc#Nsu#The U S Army#Morgan City High School#National Beta Club#Juice Athletics#Lifted Voices#African America Caucus#Wild N#All Star And Mvp#Wrac#The Black Knights#The Cadet Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy