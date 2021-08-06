Cancel
Columbus, OH

COVID-19 Update: Vaccinations Increasing, Delta Variant, Local Efforts Encouraged

By Roxie Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today Governor DeWine announced that vaccination rates are increasing across the state. There has been an increase of vaccinations in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties in July compared to the previous month while last week saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.

HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
districtadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Poor Ohioans Burned By Opioid Lies Say No To Vaccine

A lot of Ohioans, especially the poor ones, don't trust the COVID vaccine and many of them have a good reason. Let me preface this by stating that I am not an anti-vaxxer. I got my Coronavirus vaccine as possible. I put on my mask and headed straight to the head of a socially distanced line. A whole lot of my fellow Ohioans did not and will not. They don't trust the government, the FDA, or pharmaceutical companies. And you know something, they have good reasons. Especially residents of Southern Ohio's Appalachian region. Experts say only about 37% of residents of Scioto County have chosen to get vaccinated. You might think they're a bunch of stupid hillbillies who believe in conspiracy theories. They're actually a bunch of hillbillies who were on the receiving end of a conspiracy.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio’s unvaccinated: The counties still lagging behind as delta variant surges

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the delta variant surges and hospitalization rates go up, Ohio officials continue to grapple with COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy. As of Aug. 3, only a little over 46% of all Ohioans have been fully vaccinated, the Ohio Department of Health reported. This despite evidence showing the vaccine works in staving off the spread of the virus.
Franklin County, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Franklin County elevated to highest level on CDC COVID-19 transmission map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County is one of several Central Ohio counties in "red" on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 transmission map. Delaware, Union, Pickaway, Fairfield, and Morrow are among the other counties that have high community transmission and are in red on the map. That is the highest level on the map.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

COVID transmission tracker: 9 Northeast Ohio counties in the red

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates. The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low. Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Sunday August 1 through Saturday...

