COVID-19 Update: Vaccinations Increasing, Delta Variant, Local Efforts Encouraged
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today Governor DeWine announced that vaccination rates are increasing across the state. There has been an increase of vaccinations in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties in July compared to the previous month while last week saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Comments / 0