SOS Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say Secretary of State workers must either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. Secretary of State Jesse White announced yesterday that employees will be required to submit proof of vaccinations or turn in the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks. White says the measures are being implemented to fight the spread of the virus, especially the delta variant. The new policy goes into effect September 1st.

#Sos#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Testing#Delta#Sos Workers#State
