'Dear White People' Final (Musical) Season to Premiere in September on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

By Jennifer Yuma
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The only way to move forward is to throw it back,” a teaser for the season previews. From there a cover of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” kicks into gear. The teaser also shows the students getting ready to dance, with snapping of hands and getting into formation to perform Jordan’s 1995 hit. There is an Afro-futuristic and 1990s-inspired dance floor, as the students of the fictional Winchester University look back on their time on campus amid their final year.

