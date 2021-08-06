'Dear White People' Final (Musical) Season to Premiere in September on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

We have previously announced that Netflix series “Dear White People” will end after 4 volumes and we now have some more information as well as a release date. Volume 4 will be a musical season and arrive on September 22nd. Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.