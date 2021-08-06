NCAA sees more conference realignment, student-athletes cashing in, and likely playoff expansion
TAMPA — "First of all, no one knows, right?!" USF head football coach Jeff Scott joked when he was asked about conference realignment. In the wake of Oklahoma and Texas' decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the future of college football remains an ever-changing conversation. Without a commissioner, there's no single voice of leadership in the NCAA, but Scott says he just wants to improve the Bulls' position by improving the overall standing of his program.www.abcactionnews.com
Comments / 0