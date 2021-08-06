Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is Biden Screwing This Up?

By Hannah Murphy
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Raad has spent this year assessing every climate action the Biden administration has taken — from the first reveal of Biden’s climate plan last summer, to the executive actions on Inauguration Day, to the unprecedented climate-crucial infrastructure package now inching through Congress. But if you ask Raad, the executive director of the climate policy group Evergreen Action, to assess the president’s first six months in office, he’s reluctant to do it. “If I had to give a grade,” Raad says, “it would be an ‘Incomplete.'”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Economy#Electric Cars#Evergreen Action#The Paris Agreement#Center#Dakota Access#Interior#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

To save democracy, Biden and the Democrats must stand up to "wealth supremacists"

You'd think President Biden and the Democratic Party leadership would do everything in their power to stop Republicans from undermining democracy. So far this year, the GOP has passed roughly 30 laws in states across the country that will make voting harder, especially in Black and Latino communities. With Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Republicans are stoking white people's fears that a growing nonwhite population will usurp their dominance.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

COVID catches up to Biden

President Biden's job approval ratings are slipping for the first time as the pandemic, thought to be vanquished by the vaccines, comes roaring back. A Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday found 47 percent of registered voters approved of the job Biden was doing, good for a 3-point net approval rating. He did a little better in an Economist/YouGov survey, but was still at just 49 percent approval. A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted late last month is the most recent to have him above 50 percent.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what it means for you

Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning, after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The bill was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic. "We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade," Biden said, following the Senate vote, "that I truly believe will transform America."
Congress & CourtsSacramento Bee

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion Biden agenda blueprint

Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...
PoliticsThe Day

DeSantis is standing up to Biden and the other 'weenies'

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word "weenie."
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Biden’s Expansive Economic Agenda Set for Senate Endorsement (1)

President Joe Biden ’s big plans for the U.S. economy are on the verge of passing their first major legislative tests in the Senate, leaving their future to intra-party struggles between Democratic progressives and moderates. A broad group of Democratic and Republican senators is prepared to place a bipartisan stamp...
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Senate approves bipartisan $1T infrastructure plan in win for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a major $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill in a significant show of bipartisan force that marked a big step forward for President Biden's domestic agenda. The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – joining all Democrats to approve...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Biden’s trillions-dollar agenda is staggeringly irresponsible

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
ImmigrationSFGate

Lifted House liberals look to keep up pressure on Biden

WASHINGTON - House liberals buoyed by their successful push to get a moratorium on evictions extended said they plan to keep pressuring the Biden administration to chart a leftward course while vowing to hold party leaders to their promise to move an infrastructure plan only if it is accompanied by trillions of dollars in new social-safety-net spending.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy