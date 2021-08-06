Cancel
Marquette, MI

Marquette County Health Department encouraging vaccines to slow variant spread

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is encouraging vaccines to slow coronavirus variant spread. A press release sent on Friday follows:. On July 20, the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) announced the county’s first occurrence of the Delta variant in a confirmed COVID positive resident. Since then, additional cases have been detected in Marquette County and across the Upper Peninsula.

